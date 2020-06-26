Previous
Football Through the Sprinkler by bjywamer
Football Through the Sprinkler

Oldest grandson was passing the ball to the middle grandson as they both ran through our sprinkler to cool off on a very hot afternoon.
26th June 2020

Barb

I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
