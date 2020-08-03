Previous
Next
"Gather Ye Rosebuds..." by bjywamer
124 / 365

"Gather Ye Rosebuds..."

I should have entitled this "The Unexpected Rosebud". I noticed it this afternoon topping one of my very dead looking rosebushes.

"Gather ye Rose-buds while ye may,
Old Time is still a-flying:
And this same flower that smiles to day,
To morrow will be dying."

To read the whole poem by Robert Herrick:

https://poets.org/poem/virgins-make-much-time
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise