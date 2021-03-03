Previous
Stairway To The Roof by bjywamer
Stairway To The Roof

Okay! This is the final shot I took from the hospital parking lot to relive boredom as I waited for Ken to emerge from his followup visit with the surgeon. LOL BTW, Ken is mending just fine, for those who may be wondering.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Barb

ace
bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
