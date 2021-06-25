Sign up
224 / 365
The Flathead River In Montana
We are blessed to be able to drive just across the highway to this delightful view. A recreational permit from the Native corporation is required to access the river for boating, as we live on the reservation, which is very large.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1941
photos
58
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th June 2021 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
summer
,
hills
,
rivers
,
montana
