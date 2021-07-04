Sign up
225 / 365
Curious Whitetail Buck
This little buck and a doe came down the hill toward our truck as we were preparing to leave our friends' home on the 4th. They really were quite bold! :-)
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
1949
photos
58
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th July 2021 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
deer
,
summer
,
montana
Monica
Lovely!
July 7th, 2021
