Curious Whitetail Buck by bjywamer
Curious Whitetail Buck

This little buck and a doe came down the hill toward our truck as we were preparing to leave our friends' home on the 4th. They really were quite bold! :-)
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Monica
Lovely!
July 7th, 2021  
