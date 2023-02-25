Previous
A Statue...Or A Cat? by bjywamer
331 / 365

A Statue...Or A Cat?

Bitsy often sits like this on top of our Victrola. Sometimes she is looking out the sliding glass doors watching for any birds that might come to the feeder on the deck. She is an entertaining girl, for sure!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Barb

