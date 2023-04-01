Sign up
338 / 365
"Don't Look, Gertrude! He's Going To Crash!"
As I looked at the two swans on the left, I could just imagine one saying something to the other as the third swan was coming in for landing. LOL
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
spring
,
swans
,
waterfowl
,
montana
