"Maybe They Won't See Me If I Hide Behind This Rock!"
This bison was actually not hiding (LOL) but was using the rock to scratch its side against.
Many thanks for all your visits, comments, and favs! Much appreciated!
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Barb
@bjywamer
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
bison
,
montana
Dawn
Dawn
Haha tell him it’s not big enough
April 15th, 2023
