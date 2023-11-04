Sign up
Previous
Photo 372
Beautiful Horse
This horse was watching me as I took the photo of Ken in the giant advertising chair (photo posted yesterday). I thought he was pretty handsome so took a photo.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd November 2023 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
horses
,
montana
