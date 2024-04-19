Previous
Pheasant by bjywamer
Photo 387

Pheasant

Don't see these often and they typically race away so fast it is impossible to get a photo. This one not great but still want to record it here in my album. BOB
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Barb

@bjywamer
Carole Sandford ace
Such colourful birds.
April 22nd, 2024  
