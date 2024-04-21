Previous
Female Common Merganser by bjywamer
Photo 389

Female Common Merganser

Didn't know what kind of duck this was when I took the photo. Had never seen one like it before. Had to do a Google search. Here is the link, if anyone wants to learn more:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Common_Merganser/overview

21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Barb


