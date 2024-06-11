Previous
Chainsaw-Carved Bear by bjywamer
Photo 428

Chainsaw-Carved Bear

This carving was life-sized! At the Ronan, Montana annual chainsaw carving competition...

11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Barb

