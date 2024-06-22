Previous
My Piano Cat...Jasmine by bjywamer
Photo 436

My Piano Cat...Jasmine

Why do cats always have to claim the newest space in a house? LOL My new piano is now Jasmine's favorite spot to park herself!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise