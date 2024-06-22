Sign up
Photo 436
My Piano Cat...Jasmine
Why do cats always have to claim the newest space in a house? LOL My new piano is now Jasmine's favorite spot to park herself!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3252
photos
66
followers
84
following
119% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
cats
,
felines
,
pianos
