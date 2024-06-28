Sign up
Previous
Photo 441
Red, Red Rose
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
413
1225
862
440
220
441
1226
863
Views
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
27th June 2024 12:46pm
Tags
flowers
,
roses
