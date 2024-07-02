Previous
Hummer In Silhouette by bjywamer
Hummer In Silhouette

Always happy when I've captured a photo of these speedy little birds.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
2nd July 2024

Barb

@bjywamer
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 2nd, 2024  
KV ace
Very nice.
July 2nd, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow, Barb! How great that you captured it in flight, but the silhouette is extra special! Fav
July 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
