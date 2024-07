Wondering Where The Sunflower Seeds Are...

We don't put out feed for the birds every day, as they would eat us out of house and home! Lol Haven't seen the doves for awhile. Nice to see these two yesterday. They seem to prefer the sunflower seeds over the the wild bird feed. Thought these two looked as though they were waiting patiently for a bite to eat. 😁



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!