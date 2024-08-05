Previous
Looks Like A Mouthful... by bjywamer
Photo 475

Looks Like A Mouthful...

Liked this little sparrow with the seed in its mouth...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Barb

Junan Heath ace
Sweet capture!
August 5th, 2024  
Heather ace
Great timing, Barb! Lovely dof too! Fav
August 5th, 2024  
