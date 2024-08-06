Previous
Afterglow by bjywamer
Photo 476

Afterglow

Yesterday evening's afterglow...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise