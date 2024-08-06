Sign up
Previous
Photo 476
Afterglow
Yesterday evening's afterglow...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
1
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3417
photos
75
followers
98
following
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
evening
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
August 6th, 2024
