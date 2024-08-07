Sign up
Previous
Photo 477
Same Scene, Diffrent Camera Settings
I liked how both of these views turned out as I experimented with different settings. More dramatic-looking one in this album yesterday.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Heather
That's quite fascinating, Barb! The light in the clouds shows up more in this shot, I think, but I agree with you that yesterday's shot was more dramatic. Fav
August 8th, 2024
