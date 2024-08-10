Sign up
Previous
Photo 480
Sweet Little Hummer
Not too successful today at catching hummingbirds in flight but several rested at length atop one of our whirligigs.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Overflow...
Tags
birds
hummingbirds
Junan Heath
ace
Sweet shot!
August 10th, 2024
Heather
ace
What a little cutie! And this is a new view of a hummingbird for me, Barb! (the at rest pose) Fav
August 10th, 2024
