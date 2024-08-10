Previous
Sweet Little Hummer by bjywamer
Sweet Little Hummer

Not too successful today at catching hummingbirds in flight but several rested at length atop one of our whirligigs.

Junan Heath ace
Sweet shot!
August 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
What a little cutie! And this is a new view of a hummingbird for me, Barb! (the at rest pose) Fav
August 10th, 2024  
