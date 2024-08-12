Previous
Hay Shed by bjywamer
Photo 482

Hay Shed

A close up view of the huge hay bales seen everywhere in the fields around us!

12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice bales
August 12th, 2024  
