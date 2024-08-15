Sign up
Previous
Photo 484
Mom And Baby Whitetails
Spied these under the irrigation getting refreshed by the water spray. Couldn't get a better perspective but it was worth the distance I had to back our truck up to even get this photo!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
wildlife
,
deer
,
summer
,
montana
