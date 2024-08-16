Sign up
Photo 485
Rectangular Hay Bales
Although we mostly see round hay bales in our area, there are a few farmers who still put up rectangular bales. They probably weigh 1000+ pounds!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
mountains
farms
montana
ranches
hay bales
