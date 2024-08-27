Previous
Pippi's Mom by bjywamer
Pippi's Mom

This was taken in May 2022 when what we eventually discovered was Pippi's mom. She was feral and very skittish. When Pippi first came around we thought it was this kitty because they look so much alike! But Pippi has the three long white "stockings" and his mom didn't. Pippi was very friendly from the start. At some point we realized that this mama kitty had brought three of her kittens to visit us only one time and I had taken photos. The kitty that became Pippi was one of them! :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

