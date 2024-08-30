Previous
Soon To Migrate... by bjywamer
Photo 495

Soon To Migrate...

I'm assuming that this large gathering of Canada Geese are a group soon to migrate. Nice to see so many in one place!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful enjoy them while you can
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise