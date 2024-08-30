Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 495
Soon To Migrate...
I'm assuming that this large gathering of Canada Geese are a group soon to migrate. Nice to see so many in one place!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3497
photos
77
followers
93
following
135% complete
View this month »
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
Latest from all albums
921
494
1286
922
1287
923
495
249
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
,
ponds
,
waterfowl
,
montana
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful enjoy them while you can
August 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close