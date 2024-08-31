Previous
A Bit Ruffled... by bjywamer
A Bit Ruffled...

This dove showed up twice today at our feeder. Wonder if it got into a confrontation with another dove..

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
Barb

October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
September 1st, 2024  
