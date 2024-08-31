Sign up
Previous
Photo 496
A Bit Ruffled...
This dove showed up twice today at our feeder. Wonder if it got into a confrontation with another dove..
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
Tags
birds
,
doves
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 1st, 2024
