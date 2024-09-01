Previous
Today's Rising Sun by bjywamer
Today's Rising Sun

The sun this morning was fiery red but I couldn't seem to capture that no matter what settings I used. And I was surprised to see the phantom sun to the right when I went to post-process.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Milanie ace
That's neat!
September 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow
September 2nd, 2024  
