Photo 498
Jasmine Wants That Ball...
I bought these little plastic balls with bells inside for the cats to play with. Thought this was cute with the ball being held above her head. Taken in 2022.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
12th June 2022 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
cats
,
felines
gloria jones
ace
So sweet!
September 3rd, 2024
