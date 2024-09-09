Sign up
Photo 502
Trying For a Bee Photo...
Not having much success so far with getting a clear capture of a bee on a sunflower. Will keep trying, though!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
