Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 514
Delicate Seed Pod
I tried for the ladybug I saw on this tree but couldn't quite master the focus. So, I settled for this shot!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs, All are always so appreciated!
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3569
photos
77
followers
96
following
140% complete
View this month »
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
Latest from all albums
253
1310
1311
944
513
1312
945
514
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
shadows
,
trees
,
seeds
Heather
ace
I think this worked beautifully, Barb! I love the fine white threads in the sunlight! Fav
September 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close