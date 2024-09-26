Previous
Delicate Seed Pod by bjywamer
Photo 514

Delicate Seed Pod

I tried for the ladybug I saw on this tree but couldn't quite master the focus. So, I settled for this shot!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs, All are always so appreciated!
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
I think this worked beautifully, Barb! I love the fine white threads in the sunlight! Fav
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise