Previous
Pizza, Pizza! by bjywamer
Photo 518

Pizza, Pizza!

We love Little Caesar's pizza! So this was our lunch stop while in town for my eye appointment. :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
I have one just down the street. They are great for a quick meal
October 1st, 2024  
Barb ace
@bkbinthecity Sadly, the price here has gone up considerably over the last year or so. Drinks are hugely expensive! Still, we rarely indulge, so always enjoy the pizza and typically have several pieces to take home for lunch the next day. :-)
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise