This bourbon distillery near Bardstown is the largest privately owned distillery in the world. It was started many years ago by a Slavic immigrant. Here is a link if you'd like to learn more about it:This distillery is my brother's largest client. He used to work for James River Paper, which is a supplier of all kinds of packaging for a plethora of places. Now he is an independent consultant (middle man?) that connects companies that need a variety of packaging to suppliers. (I think I have that right! LOL) Thus, he took me by to see this place.