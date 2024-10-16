Sign up
Previous
Photo 529
Maple Tree
This pretty maple tree is in the side yard of our property! I love the colors of Autumn!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th October 2024 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
october
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful yellow!
October 27th, 2024
Sally Ings
ace
Gorgeous colour
October 27th, 2024
