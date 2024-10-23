Previous
Oak Leaves by bjywamer
Photo 534

Oak Leaves

I have always liked the shape of oak leaves. This tree is in my brother's yard in Kentucky. I found a few small acorns on it. Acorns are always fun, too, on my opinion! 🌰

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs! All are so appreciated!
23rd October 2024 23rd Oct 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise