Previous
Photo 534
Oak Leaves
I have always liked the shape of oak leaves. This tree is in my brother's yard in Kentucky. I found a few small acorns on it. Acorns are always fun, too, on my opinion! 🌰
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs! All are so appreciated!
23rd October 2024
23rd Oct 24
0
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th October 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
oak
