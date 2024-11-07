Previous
Big Sky Montana by bjywamer
Photo 538

Big Sky Montana

I love it when the sky above me is filled with beautiful clouds!

7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

Heather ace
A super capture, Barb! I love how the mountains appear as dark ripples under that awesome sky! Fav!
November 11th, 2024  
