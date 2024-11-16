Montana Cattle Drive

Coming home from our physical therapy appointments we got held up by something we'd never encountered before. A cattle drive! There must have been close to 100 head of cattle being driven up the road by 1bout 8 riders and five dogs. I only managed a few photos as the perspective I had wasn't that good. This is the best one that includes some of the cattle. The other two photos, which I will post in my Other Favs and my 365 albums are of several of the cowboys (well, one is a girl :-) ) who were helping herd the herd! LOL