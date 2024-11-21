Previous
Mixed-Breed... by bjywamer
Photo 545

Mixed-Breed...

Another of the cows we encountered on our friend's ranch a few days back. Don't know what kind this one is but thought she was pretty!

Many thanks for your visits,comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact