Welcome To Ronan!

This sign hangs over the entrance to Main Street in Ronan, Montana. This town (and also ours) is on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Thus, the unfamiliar-to-an-English-speaker words that you see!"Originally settled by Salish residents in 1883, this town was called Spring Creek for the local warm springs that flow into the nearby Flathead River. Residents changed the name to Ronan Springs in 1893 as a tribute to Maj. Peter Ronan, who served as the Flathead Indian Reservation agent from 1877 until his death in 1893. Ronan experienced a sudden boom when the federal government opened the Flathead Indian Reservation to non-Indian homesteading in 1910. (Copyright 2009, Montana Historical Society: Montana Place Names from Alzada to Zortman, Montana Historical Society Research Center Staff)"Information is from https://cityofronan.org I want to explore it more, as I'm sure there is much I don't know about this place that is a frequent destination for us!