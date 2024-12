One on the many traffic signal boxes that can be seen in the city of Missoula! Each side is a bit different, so multiple photo ops if a person so desired. Today my hubby pulled into a parking lot to allow me to get this shot right from our vehicle. The other side would only have been possible to get if I were to step out of the vehicle and cross a busy street.Here is a link for more info about this street art:Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!