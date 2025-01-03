Previous
Evening Of First SnowFall by bjywamer
Photo 563

Evening Of First SnowFall

When we got back home today I took a few photos from our back deck of our first snowfall. It wasn't a lot...maybe three inches; but it made everything look so pretty!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact