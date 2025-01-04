Sign up
Photo 564
What Do You See?
Does anyone else see animal figures in this snowy scene?
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
montana
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I see a duck. (o;
January 5th, 2025
