Bark For Babs! LOL
@onewing
here's some bark for you. One of the big trees in our back yard! A bit of fresh snow this morning... This is the tree I think our local squirrels nest in, way up high! Just fyi... :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
snow
backyard
trees
Marj
The bark of the tree stands out beautifully against the winter background.
wonderful texture
January 9th, 2025
wonderful texture