My Cats Love Ken!

Years ago Ken wasn't fond of cats, although we almost always had one. During our years with YWAM we were too mobile and often living in close quarters with others who potentially would have allergies to cat dander. Once we "retired" from formal ministry and moved into our current home, I immediately got Jasmine (the calico Persian on Ken's lap). Since then we have become a three-cat family!! They all LOVE Ken!



