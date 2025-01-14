Previous
Early Evening Light... by bjywamer
Photo 572

Early Evening Light...

I love how the light sometimes hits the hills in the distance across the river... Just wish there were fewer obstacles between our home and this view!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact