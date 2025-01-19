Previous
Whitetail Deer In The Snow by bjywamer
Whitetail Deer In The Snow

I like trying to take photos when the snow is actually falling. The deer gave me a focus point!

19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2025  
