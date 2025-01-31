Sign up
Previous
Photo 579
Two For One...
Ken saw this eagle, so we pulled off the road to take some photos. I liked this one because both the eagle and a magpie were in the same tree.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3854
photos
83
followers
103
following
158% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th January 2025 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
magpies
,
eagles
Dorothy
ace
Very nice Barb! You’re lucky they didn’t fly off when you stopped.
January 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
That's pretty cool, Barb, with the two of them in your shot! (and good spotting, Ken!) Fav
January 31st, 2025
