Two For One... by bjywamer
Photo 579

Two For One...

Ken saw this eagle, so we pulled off the road to take some photos. I liked this one because both the eagle and a magpie were in the same tree.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Barb

Dorothy ace
Very nice Barb! You’re lucky they didn’t fly off when you stopped.
January 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
That's pretty cool, Barb, with the two of them in your shot! (and good spotting, Ken!) Fav
January 31st, 2025  
