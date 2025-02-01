Sign up
Photo 580
You Can Bet That's Cold!
Even in the summertime Montana streams can be petty cold. Seeing ice along the edges guarantees it will be bone-numbing! Just filling in some holes! No comment necessary!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3879
photos
84
followers
102
following
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
1417
1030
1418
582
1031
1419
1032
1420
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th January 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
winter
,
montana
,
streams
,
creeks
