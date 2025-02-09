Previous
Re-edited Unique Montana Barn by bjywamer
Photo 582

Re-edited Unique Montana Barn

Hope I have brought some improvement to this photo @koalagardens Additional input welcomed from any of my 365 friends!
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
I believe tags to attract someone's attention need to go in a comment, Barb :-)
February 10th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Yep, upping the contrast has definitely emphasised the subject
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact