Photo 583
Winter 2025
Just filling in some gaps and using a black and white that didn't make my main album this month.
Many thanks for your visit, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3943
photos
85
followers
106
following
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
fences
