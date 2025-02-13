Previous
Pheasants In Flight by bjywamer
Photo 584

Pheasants In Flight

Not the best capture but it was fun to see more than one pheasant "flush" out of the tall grasses as we stopped alongside the road. Just filling in some gaps!

13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Barb

Pat Knowles ace
We saw pheasants flying out of hedges today too so know exactly that whooshing sound they make. They are the only thing that interests Connie…..she loves chasing them unfortunately!
March 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Well spotted!
March 12th, 2025  
